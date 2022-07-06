Yosmy Martinez arrested, accused of attempted murder of ex

A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office tracked down Yosmy Martinez.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., witnesses say they saw a woman walk from a trail into a parking lot off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Center.

She was covered in blood and dirt and asked for help. She told deputies she was stabbed and is in the hospital fighting for her life.

Martinez was found in New Mexico and is facing attempted first-degree murder charges.