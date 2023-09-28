YMCA locations throw open doors for Sneak Peek

Sneak peek at the Y to check out all the services the YMCA has to offer

YMCA of Metro Denver is opening up it's doors for the public to check out what the "Y" has to offer. You can take a dip in the pool, shoot some hoops, or hang out with friends at five locations for free on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The Y really cares about building community, and this is a way for us to say,' Let's open up our doors a little bit more, make our spaces accessible, create opportunities for the community to come in, build community, find friends, establish a space that really feels safe and like home,'" said Amanda Scates-Preisinger, Vice President of Community Well-Being at the YMCA of Metro Denver.

The YMCA promotes the concept of a "Third Place."

"Most people have that place that they call home, a place they may work, and that third place is a safe space where they feel like they can truly show up as themselves, and feel like they belong," Scates-Preisinger said.

The YMCA is a non-profit organization. Health and wellness is certainly part of its work, but it also prioritizes social impact within the community and youth development. There are YMCA wellness centers throughout the Denver Metro Area. There are also early childhood education spaces within 3 locations, 30 sites offer summer camp and out-of-school-time programming for young people.

"Our social impact arm is focused on things like food access and other services. Membership fuels all these other things," Scates-Preisinger explained.

LINK: Register for a Sneak Peek at the Y

Sneak Peek at the Y goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Arvada, Aurora, Littleton, Southwest and University Hills locations.