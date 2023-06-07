Yemi Mobolade sworn in as Colorado Springs first Black and immigrant mayor

Yemi Mobolade is making history as the first elected Black and immigrant mayor of Colorado Springs. He was sworn in Tuesday at the Pioneers Museum.

Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Gov. Jared Polis spoke about the accomplishments in Colorado and Colorado Springs during the ceremony.

Mobolade is a Nigerian immigrant and entrepreneur who has never held elected office before. During his election campaign, Mobolade focused on issues like hiring more police officers, creating affordable housing, conserving water and cutting red tape for businesses.

Mobolade is a father of three young children who is married to a nurse, and moved to the city of nearly 485,000 residents known for its military bases and being a hub of evangelical Christianity to start a church just over a decade ago. He went on to co-found a cafe and restaurant and also worked in city government in posts promoting economic development and helping small businesses.

"I wake up every morning and I don't always think of myself waking up as Black," said Mobolade in the ceremony, according to CBS affiliate KKTV. "I am a Black leader. I am a Black mayor. I am an immigrant mayor. Why that matters is because there are a lot of young black kids and minority kids that find inspiration and hope in my story."

Mobolade succeeds Suthers, Colorado's former attorney general.