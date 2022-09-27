Greeley woman injured in train-police car crash released from the hospital

The young Greeley woman who was in handcuffs in the back of a parked police cruiser when it was hit by a train in Weld County has been released from the hospital. Yareni Rios-Gonzales was placed in the back seat of a Platteville police vehicle when it was struck by the train on Sept. 16.

The situation began when four officers with both Platteville Police Department and Fort Lupton Police Department responded to a reported road rage incident with a gun on Highway 85.

Platteville officers found the vehicle Rios-Gonzales was in first on US 85 at County Road 36. The officer in the driver seat stopped her car just past the railroad tracks, and the police cruiser pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Then, Fort Lupton officers showed up, and together, they all attempted a high-risk traffic stop.

Rios-Gonzales, 20, was detained and handcuffed and after she was placed in the cruiser's back seat she suffered serious injuries when the train rammed into the car and pushed it dozens of feet down the tracks.

Body cam video and dashcam video of the crash was released by Fort Lupton and Platteville police departments: