Famed Yale Whiffenpoofs performing in Denver

One of the oldest college a cappella groups in the country is scheduled to perform at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. The Yale Whiffenpoofs are doing two performances on Saturday, January 6th.

"We were founded back in 1909 when four members of the Yale glee club, known as the Varsity Quartet, broke off and formed their own singing group," said Ethan Kopf, current member of the Yale Whiffenpoofs.

CBS

A cappella music is performed by a singer or singing group without instrumental accompaniment. It was originally used in religious ceremonies, but has evolved over the centuries into "barber shop" and "doo wop" styles. In recent years, a cappella singing was popularized by television shows like "The Sing-Off" and movies like "Pitch Perfect".

"The Whiffenpoofs actually sing everything, from pop to musical theater to jazz and punk. We arrange our own music every year," said Abi Yadegar, a current member of the Whiffenpoofs.

The Whiffenpoofs will be performing some of choice selections during their Denver shows, including "Anything Goes" by Cole Porter, who was a Whiffenpoofs performer; "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight and the Pips; and "I'm Gonna Find Another You" by John Mayer.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about The Yale Whiffenpoofs of 2024

The Yale Whiffenpoofs of 2024 are performing at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.