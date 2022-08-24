Yahir Solis charged with 2 counts First-Degree Murder in Zay Rosales' killing in Longmont

Fatal drive-by shooting of Longmont teen may have been gang related, arrest warrant shows

Fatal drive-by shooting of Longmont teen may have been gang related, arrest warrant shows

Fatal drive-by shooting of Longmont teen may have been gang related, arrest warrant shows

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring another in Longmont recently was formerly charged.

Yahir Solis, 19, was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales. He was also charged with five counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, along with charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Illegal Firearm Discharge, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief.

Solis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.

Boulder County

Initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry led to the shooting.

Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park during the afternoon of Aug. 20 when a silver car drove by, and the driver fired at least 10 shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car left the scene, witnesses told investigators.

Zay was fatally shot in the chest, a 15-year-old who was not named was shot in the leg, and a third person was there with them at the time but was not shot or injured.