Colorado's Rep. Yadira Caraveo seeks treatment for depression, says she's taking "my own advice"

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, announced on Monday that she has begun treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo speaks during a House Democrats Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Caraveo says she struggles with her mental health and that her depression has gotten worse recently. In a news release, she indicated she will not be taking any breaks from her Congressional responsibilities.

Caraveo is a doctor and says she has many patients who share similar struggles. She says she always urges them "to take care of their health first."

"I decided to take my own advice and seek treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center," she said in a prepared statement. "I am grateful for the time and attention their team has provided me with -- the type of care every American deserves."

Mental health is part of Caraveo's legislative priorities, and she says it's important to de-stigmatize mental illness both in Colorado and across the country.

"I will continue to fight for access to counseling and mental health services so that any American that ever needs it, has access to it," she said.

Caraveo is facing Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans in her re-election bid in CD8. Her district includes portions of Adams County, Weld County and Larimer County.

The announcement prompted a quick response from Rep. Diana DeGette, who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District. The fellow Democrat shared her support for Caraveo.

"She is more than a colleague, she is a friend. I am glad to see that she is taking the steps necessary to care for herself, and I know that she will come out stronger on the other side," DeGette said in a statement.

Last year Sen. John Fetterman from Pennsylvania announced he was seeking treatment for depression at Walter Reed. He returned to his job after some time away.

If you or a loved one is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or to chat online, go to 988Lifeline.org.

