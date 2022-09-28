Xcel Energy sends crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Xcel Energy is sending crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. More than one million residents in Florida are without power as the storm reaches land as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Xcel is providing about 270 contract workers who were on their way to Florida on Wednesday. That number could grow as the damage is assessed once the storm hits.

CBS

The line workers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas.

"When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call," says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a statement. "When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It's imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases."

Xcel Energy is part of a program made up of electric companies from across the U.S. to help speed restoration and often sends crews following major storms to provide assistance.