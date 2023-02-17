Xcel Energy may have to refund grid connection fees amid missed deadlines

Xcel Energy may have to refund grid connection fees for Colorado homeowners whose solar projects were delayed. This week, the Public Utilities Commission may require Xcel Energy to refund grid connection fees if the company missed deadlines.

Some customers said they have been waiting more than six months for the utility company to connect solar panels to the grid.

It's not clear when the PUC will make a decision on those refunds.

Xcel told the PUC that the backlog of about 4,000 connection applications should be cleared by mid-March.