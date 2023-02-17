Watch CBS News
Local News

Xcel Energy may have to refund grid connection fees amid missed deadlines

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

State lawmakers steps in after Xcel consumers send complaints about solar connection delays
State lawmakers steps in after Xcel consumers send complaints about solar connection delays 03:15

Xcel Energy may have to refund grid connection fees for Colorado homeowners whose solar projects were delayed. This week, the Public Utilities Commission may require Xcel Energy to refund grid connection fees if the company missed deadlines. 

Some customers said they have been waiting more than six months for the utility company to connect solar panels to the grid. 

It's not clear when the PUC will make a decision on those refunds. 

Xcel told the PUC that the backlog of about 4,000 connection applications should be cleared by mid-March. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.