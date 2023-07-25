Watch CBS News
Xcel Energy postpones planned power outage until heat wave subsides

Xcel Energy did not go through with a planned power outage in Glendale on Tuesday. First Alert Weather Meteorologist Lauren Whitney confirmed the high on Tuesday was 96 degrees for Denver. 

Xcel had planned to turn off the power in one neighborhood for about eight hours while crews replaced power lines in the area. CBS News Colorado learned that a local synagogue reached out to Xcel and said the outage would disrupt services. 

The utility company pushed back plans for the outage and has yet to confirm when the outage will be rescheduled. 

