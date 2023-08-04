Xcel Energy crews shut off power in Denver neighborhood to install new powerlines
On Friday, crews with Xcel Energy shut off power to a neighborhood so they could install new powerlines. The work near Alameda and Monaco Street was initially scheduled for last month.
Crews pushed back the work multiple times because of a heat wave. Some Jewish groups also objected to having work conducted on the Sabbath.
The outage began at 8 a.m. Friday and could last 10 hours, until 6 p.m.
