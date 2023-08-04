Xcel Energy crews shut off power in Denver neighborhood to install new powerlines

Power outage planned near Alameda and Monaco as Xcel Energy crews replace overhead powerlines

Power outage planned near Alameda and Monaco as Xcel Energy crews replace overhead powerlines

Power outage planned near Alameda and Monaco as Xcel Energy crews replace overhead powerlines

On Friday, crews with Xcel Energy shut off power to a neighborhood so they could install new powerlines. The work near Alameda and Monaco Street was initially scheduled for last month.

Crews pushed back the work multiple times because of a heat wave. Some Jewish groups also objected to having work conducted on the Sabbath.

The outage began at 8 a.m. Friday and could last 10 hours, until 6 p.m.