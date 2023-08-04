Watch CBS News
Local News

Xcel Energy crews shut off power in Denver neighborhood to install new powerlines

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Power outage planned near Alameda and Monaco as Xcel Energy crews replace overhead powerlines
Power outage planned near Alameda and Monaco as Xcel Energy crews replace overhead powerlines 00:26

On Friday, crews with Xcel Energy shut off power to a neighborhood so they could install new powerlines. The work near Alameda and Monaco Street was initially scheduled for last month

Crews pushed back the work multiple times because of a heat wave. Some Jewish groups also objected to having work conducted on the Sabbath. 

The outage began at 8 a.m. Friday and could last 10 hours, until 6 p.m. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.