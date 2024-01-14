Xcel Energy, various Colorado fire departments investigating natural gas odor across Denver metro area

Xcel Energy and several fire departments and other agencies in and around Denver say they've received a number of calls about a natural gas smell across the metro area and are now investigating the source.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office appears to be the first agency to comment on the smell, tweeting around 3:45 a.m. Sunday about people in the Highlands Ranch area smelling natural gas. The sheriff's office said that there's no need to call 911 unless you hear a hissing sound or smell natural gas indoors.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about the reports soon after, saying there had been reports of the odor in Highlands Ranch as well as Centennial.

Throughout the morning, Aurora Fire Rescue and then the Denver Fire Department also said they received reports of the odor across the metro area, with the former agency saying that Xcel Energy was investigating the source of the smell and working to resolve it.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Xcel for comment Sunday morning but did not immediately receive a response.