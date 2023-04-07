Xcel Energy reminds Coloradans to call 811 before digging

Xcel Energy is asking people who live in Colorado to call 811 before they start their spring planting or landscaping to allow a crew to mark underground utility lines free of charge.

April is Safe Digging Month and Xcel wants to remind people that digging without locating utility lines causes injuries, loss of life and property damage. That damage can also lead to outages and fines.

Xcel said last year, there were 306 incidents when customers in Colorado did not call 811 and then caused damage to buried gas or electric lines.

"Businesses and homeowners digging without locates presents the industry's greatest risk to customer and public safety," said Luke Litteken, Xcel Energy senior vice president of natural gas in a statement. "Historically, nearly 25% of the damages that occur to gas pipelines are a result of businesses and homeowners not calling for locates. Whether someone is installing a bush in their backyard or doing a larger home or public project, always call 811 for a free locate. If someone is contracting with a third party to do any work that requires soil movement, ensure that they call for a locate on your behalf. Only you can prevent the next pipeline or electrical line contact."

Additional Information from Xcel Energy:

In Colorado, homeowners and contractors should call 8-1-1 or submit an online request to Colorado 811 at least three business days before starting a project. Every digging project requires a call, regardless of whether the project is big or small. No matter whether you're installing a mailbox post, building a deck, or planting a tree, these projects require a call to 8-1-1.

Colorado 811 will notify the right utility companies of the caller's intent to dig. At no charge, professional locators will mark the locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. Depth of utility lines can change over time because of storms and soil condition.

Customers should contact a private locator company to find lines not owned by a utility. Examples of these include lines installed by a homeowner to heat a pool, light a garage or install a gas grill.

Safe digging tips: