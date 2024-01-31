Xcel Energy asks for another rate hike for natural gas customers in Colorado

Xcel Energy asks for another rate hike for natural gas customers

Xcel Energy asks for another rate hike for natural gas customers

Xcel Energy submitted a natural gas rate increase proposal to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission earlier this week. The proposal asks the commission to defer any approved increase until February 2025.

That is when the increase for Winter Storm Uri are no longer in effect.

Under the proposal, Xcel said a typical residential customer's bill would increase by 7.4% compared to current rates.

"Profound transformation is underway in the energy industry, and we're committed to balancing the needs of our natural gas customers now, with the vision of creating a net-zero system by 2050," said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy—Colorado in a statement. "System safety, reliability, and resiliency are paramount as we keep pace with technological advancements, extreme weather, climate commitments, and public policy changes. We know what our customers, communities and other stakeholders want for the future and we are finding solutions that secure a safe system while driving down greenhouse gas emissions."

Xcel said the proposed increase reflects investments in the gas system as well as the increased cost of operating the natural gas system since 2021. Those include:

· Ongoing proactive pipeline safety initiatives, integrity programs and damage prevention programs.

· Replacing and upgrading natural gas pipeline to reduce risk of leaks and blowing gas.

· Using state-of-the-art tools to inspect pipeline.

· Reinforcing the system to build reliability and resiliency in communities across the state.

Xcel Energy serves 1.5 million natural gas customers in Colorado.