Watch CBS News
Local News

Wyoming abortion ban to take effect Wednesday after review

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Most abortions will become illegal in Wyoming on Wednesday after Gov. Mark Gordon gave the go-ahead Friday under a new state law. The law bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life or health. 

The Wyoming Legislature approved the ban and Gordon signed it into law in March expecting that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. That happened June 24. Wyoming's ban will now take effect after the state attorney general completed a review. 

The American Civil Liberties Union condemns the abortion ban. Gordon says he's a "pro-life governor" who will support children, mothers and families.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.