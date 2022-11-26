Wrong-way driver blamed for fatal I-70 collision

One person was killed and four others hospitalized following a violent crash between two pickup trucks around midnight Friday night.

A black pickup truck smashed into a burgundy pickup near the Kipling Avenue exit on Interstate 70, creating what a Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson described as a "chaotic scene" for first responders.

The 29-year-old driver of the black truck was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes prior to the collision, according to WRPD investigators. He is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Wheat Ridge police officers immediately shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate upon arrival and " began helping fire personnel extract victims from vehicles," the department stated in a press release. I-70's eastbound lanes remained closed until approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

EB I-70 CLOSED after violent two-car crash. Sadly, this is a fatality. There are multiple injuries as well. Officers are investigating but initial reports are that the truck (forefront of picture) was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/6TGBVzvyCH — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) November 26, 2022

The burgundy pickup truck contained four adults from a family, WRPD stated. The driver of that truck was killed.

That truck's passengers and the driver of the black truck all sustained serious injuries. They were transported to nearby hospitals and admitted for treatment.

"This is a tragic event in which an entire family is now left to come to terms with unimaginable heartbreak," WRPD stated in its press release. "Our sincerest condolences go out to them."

WRPD stated that any charges or citations against the driver of the black truck will be announced after its crash investigation team concludes its investigation into the incident.