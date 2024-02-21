WorldDenver International Women's Day highlights women's issues, celebrates achievements

Week of Women celebrates Colorado women, focuses on issues and highlight events

CBS Colorado is proud to work with partners on our Week of Women which takes place March 1-10, 2024.

The initiative celebrates women, places a focus on issues such as gender parity and health equity, and it promotes events taking place across Colorado to champion women.

One of the biggest events of the week is the WorldDenver International Women's Day (IWD) taking place on March 8th at Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Maria Gonzales, Vice President of Development for Protect our Winters said, " I leave every event so incredibly inspired and motivated and excited about the stories that I've heard shared there and the women that I've met."

IWD brings together more than 1000 community, business and civic leaders. CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego will host a panel focused on women's health and health equity.

The event will honor the work of the Women's Bean Project. CBS

That panel takes place at 9am at the Studio Loft and is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Denver based Village Health Partnership promotes maternal health in Ethiopia. Village Health Partnership

The luncheon is a paid event and its honorees for this year are the Women's Bean Project, the nonprofit social enterprise that supports women's self-sufficiency, and Dr. Margaret Muldrow, founder of Village Health Partnership, based in Denver which advances maternal healthcare in Ethiopia.

Jenna McMullin, Vice President of Communications at Lockheed Martin Space said, " We're really excited to be joined by Maryam Monsef. She is going to be our keynote speaker. She was one of the youngest members of the Canadian parliament, former Afghan refugee. She's going to be talking to us about gender equity."

Learn more about WorldDenver and its International Women's Day.