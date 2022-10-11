Allyson Felix is the special guest at Friday luncheon hosted by The Women's Foundation of Colorado

The Women's Foundation of Colorado will be hosting its annual fundraising luncheon on Friday, and this year the special guest will be Allyson Felix. Felix is the most decorated track & field U.S. Olympian in history.

Allyson Felix of Team USA reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women's 400m Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6, 2021. David Ramos / Getty Images



The nonprofit is dedicated to the advancement and economic stability of women.

"It's the only community foundation in the state focused on gender, racial and economic equity," said Women's Foundation of Colorado President & CEO Lauren Y. Casteel.

"The funds that we raise support programs that help thousands of women and their family members to succeed, help us to gather data and stories about what works, and supports our public policy and advocacy about issues such as equal pay for equal work."

The theme of this year's luncheon is "Faster, Stronger, Greater."

"We hope that we can motivate the audience to move ourselves to be faster and stronger to achieve greater impact for Colorado women and their families," said Casteel.

In an appearance on CBS Colorado Mornings on Tuesday, Casteel encouraged everyone to try to adhere to the Women's Foundation of Colorado's goal to "listen to women in our daily lives and give them an opportunity to have decision making authority about their own lives within our businesses and our communities at large."

Learn more about the annual luncheon at wfco.org.