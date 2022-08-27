Watch CBS News
Local News

Women's Bean Project celebrates opening of new facility in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location.

The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive.

bean-project.jpg
CBS

 

The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more.

Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.