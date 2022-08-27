Women's Bean Project celebrates opening of new facility in Denver

A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location.

The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive.

CBS

The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more.

Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.