Women in motorcycle racing program break ground: "I'm hoping to inspire the next generation"

Women riders shift gears in motorcycle racing Women racers lead the charge in MotoAmerica's "Build Train Race" program 03:54

Women are breaking ground in the male-dominated world of motorcycle racing, known as motorsport, thanks to the "Build.Train.Race" program, which is MotoAmerica's all-female class of competitive racing.

Mikayla Moore is one of the rising stars. Coming off an undefeated season last year, the 20-year-old from Maryland is turning a lot of helmets in the motorsport world.

She rode her first motorcycle at 6 years old and entered her first race at 8 years old. Her dreams of going professional were jumpstarted when she was accepted into the Build.Train.Race program, which MotoAmerica added four years ago. It's essentially a two-year boot camp aimed at bringing women into racing.

"In this sport currently, right now, there is not someone that looks like me, in terms of female that I can look up to," Moore said. "I'm hoping to inspire the next generation."

B.T.R. provides about a dozen women per year with a bike they can build themselves, as well as sponsors and resources to run 10 races a year — opening the door for women to thrive in the sport.

"The best thing about the Build.Train.Race program is it's a full team," Moore said. "So we have a truck driver, we have the mechanics and also you have the ladies that are under the tent. Everyone's happy to see each other. Everyone is there for each other. So it just gives women the comfortability to feel comfortable in the space of racing."

Melissa Paris, who runs the MP13 racing team and has served as a mentor to the B.T.R. program, said she wants to see more women winning races and championships, and this program is a springboard for that.

"When I see a whole tent full of girls, I'm like, 'Man, if one or two of those girls can figure out how to go quick, we're gonna start seeing some girls winning races,' and that's what we want," she said. "There's not many sports where a woman can compete head-to-head with a man and this is one of the few and I love that about it."

Motorsport and its U.S. organizer, MotoAmerica, is the second most watched vehicle racing platform, trailing only NASCAR. The audience for its seven classes of racing is 93% men, something B.T.R. is trying to change.

MotoAmerica's chief operating officer Chuck Aksland said bringing women to the sport is a huge growth opportunity.

"Every event you'll see a crowd around the Build.Train.Race. It's a unique type of motorcycle, unique, different type of program and the women have done a great job with it," he said.

Moore hopes she can be a part of helping to grow the sport.

"When spectators are able to see us women and go out there, I feel as though it inspires them, like they can do this as well," she said.