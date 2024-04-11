Women + Film Festival taking on issues important to Colorado women

Denver Film is hosting its annual Women + Film Festival to celebrate women in front of and behind the camera. The Festival program includes 13 feature films and a shorts program all made by women about women's issues and stories.

"We think it's really important to provide a space for women, really all people, to come learn about one another, each other's cultures, backgrounds, workplaces, and ultimately build that connection between one another," said Ambriehl Turrentine, a Programming Manager for Denver Film.

The opening night film is "Every Little Thing", which tells the story of a woman who nurtures wounded hummingbirds back to health. Denver Film is hosting an Opening Night Reception. The closing night film is called "Copa 71", which is about an unsanctioned Women's World Cup held in 1971 and the backlash it caused around the world.

Audience at 2022 Women+Film Festival. From the Hip Photo

The Women + Film Festival has been around for more than a decade, and this year Denver Film is adding two panel discussions that will bring together local community and issue leaders for in-depth discussions. The first panel is called Redefining Reproductive Right, Health, and Justice. It's on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. The second panel is called Sexism to Solidarity. It's on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 11 a.m.

"We just invited people to come in. We're going to have some community leaders talking about sexism in the workplace across a variety of industries. More importantly we're going to be talking about how they build alliances and coalitions to fight back against sexism," Turrentine explained.

Festival goers will be able to enjoy the annual Women + Film Festival marketplace in the lobby of the Sie FilmCenter on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's really just a great opportunity to get to know some great women-owned businesses. Also, on the business side, we're also having a Women & Film Media Mixer and that will be presented by WIFMCO, which is Women in Film Media Colorado, so that will just be a time for women to come and network and connect with one another," Turrentine explained.

The Women in Film & Media Mixer is Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

"I think they should approach the film festival with an open mind," Turrentine said about festival goers. "I hope they leave feeling entertained, engaged, and really energized. I hope they can leave and maybe identify issues in their own community, withing their family, workplace, and use those strategies discussed in these films and panels to eventually create a more equitable world."

LINK: Women + Film Festival

Denver Film's Women + Film Festival runs April 10-14, 2024 at the Sie Film Center in Denver.