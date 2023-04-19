Women change-makers gathering for Bold Women. Change History. Summit

History Colorado is gathering a lineup of inspirational women who have shown powerful leadership, innovative thinking, and success in breaking down barriers. Bold Women. Change History. The Summit. is a day-long event that encourages the community to be inspired by these women leaders.

"This is short energizing talks from women leaders, who have something really innovative that's worth replicating," said April Legg, Chief Education Officer at History Colorado.

Global movement innovator, Alicia Garza, is the keynote speaker at the Summit. Garza is the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement. She also wrote a book called, "The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart."

"We want her to talk about her experience and her insights and be able to share that with the audience so they can take away some thoughts about their own movements and their own impact that they want to have on community," Legg explained.

Other sessions include a panel discussion about innovations in women's health with physicians from Rose Women's Hospital, conversations with women about their journeys in the arts, and inspiration from an activist who made real change in the Denver community.

"Our big theme is really just sharing innovations that matter, sharing innovations that have had an impact," Legg said.

Bold Women. Change History. is an ongoing speaker series that explores the many varied impacts that women have on our society. History Colorado started the program in 2019.

"It was really to explore those innovations that happen when women have a seat at the table and that's the thread that continues today," Legg told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: Get Tickets for Bold Women. Change History. The Summit.

Bold Women. Change History. The Summit. runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. There will be a catered lunch and exclusive Happy Hour for networking before the keynote speech in the evening.