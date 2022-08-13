Woman died in early morning crash on Speer Blvd.
Denver Police are investigating a two vehicle crash with serious injuries.
It happened on the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, at 11th and Speer Boulevard. Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was an adult female, who was declared dead at the scene.
Police have not released the condition of anyone else involved in the crash, or the circumstances that caused the collision.
Drivers along Speer and 11th can expect delays as officers
