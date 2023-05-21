Woman cited after allegedly assaulting Frontier Airlines flight attendant

A 'belligerent' Frontier passenger was cited by the Denver Police Department after they allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

According to officials with Frontier Airlines, an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant after she was asked to deplane on a Sunday flight to Tampa.

Frontier Airlines says the plane from Denver was delayed by about four hours because a woman became "belligerent." The flight was scheduled to take off at 12:55 a.m. but departed at 5:30 a.m. instead.

The airline says, while exiting the plane, the woman grabbed an intercom phone and began hitting the flight attendant with it.

"As she was deplaning, she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it," a Frontier Airlines spokesman said.

The passenger, whose identity wasn't disclosed, was cited by DPD for assault.

A fellow passenger in the second row revealed to news outlets that the disruptive passenger attempted to switch seats. Despite being asked to return to her assigned seat, she refused to comply, according to the witness.

