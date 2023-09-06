Woman abandons cat in carrier near dumpster at 14th and Emerson during hot summer temps

Denver Animal Protection is asking for help in identifying a woman who abandoned a helpless cat in a carrier next to a dumpster at 14th and Emerson. The woman left the cat in a cloth mesh carrier near a dumpster at 1390 N. Emerson Street about 10:33 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Images of the woman who left a helpless cat in a crate at Emerson and 14th. Denver

Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees on that day. The cat was left without access to food or water for more than six hours until it was discovered by trash collectors around 4:50 p.m.

Do you know who this woman is?

Investigators said the woman doesn't seem to be associated with the complex where the dumpster was located.

According to the microchip, the cat's name is Rose and is an 8-year-old, black domestic shorthair cat who has since found a loving home.

Denver Animal Protection is asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.