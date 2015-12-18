Wish For Wheels Gives New Bikes, Smiles To Kids

By Jennifer Brice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)- There were a lot smiles on Friday from students getting to try out their new bikes.

Twenty-six Kindergarten students at Cherrelyn Elementary School in Englewood were surprised with new bikes on Friday thanks to the non-profit organization Wish for Wheels.

The organization has given away 14,000 bikes since 2004. They choose schools with students who are in need.

Mackenzie Hellstrom with Wish for Wheels says most of these kids have never gotten anything new.

Wish for Wheels (credit: CBS)

"We're giving them brand new bikes and helmet, she says."It changes a whole family dynamic, a way a kid can even get to school."

Not only do the kids get a bike but when the non-profit partners with a local business, those employees come to the school to decorate the bike and wrap it up says founder Brad Appel.

"They get a sense of pride because they meet the kids too. They meet this child whose life is going to be changed," said Appel.

Wish for Wheels (credit: CBS)

Autodesk have partnered with Wish for Wheels this year. Their employees are enjoying a little break from the workday and paying it forward at the same time says Katrina Fernandez.

"There is a contest was to wrap up the bikes in a way that would be enticing to the kids. We decided to go with Snoopy's dog house," said Fernandez.

The folks say the smile on these kid's faces is worth it all!