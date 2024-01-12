Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter Park Express takes 1st trip of season

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Winter Park Express kicks off for the season on Friday
Winter Park Express kicks off for the season on Friday 02:42

Coloradans can expect dangerous driving conditions in the high country during the holiday weekend, but now Amtrak has an option to help drivers avoid I-70.

The Winter Park Express took its first trip of the season on Friday as the ski train will offer 40 round trips. The trips will be offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until March 31. 

ski-train-2.jpg
(credit; CBS)

Amtrak is also offering "Holiday Mondays" for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and Presidents' Day on Feb. 19. 

Tickets are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 2:20 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.