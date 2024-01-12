Winter Park Express takes 1st trip of season

Winter Park Express kicks off for the season on Friday

Coloradans can expect dangerous driving conditions in the high country during the holiday weekend, but now Amtrak has an option to help drivers avoid I-70.

The Winter Park Express took its first trip of the season on Friday as the ski train will offer 40 round trips. The trips will be offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until March 31.

Amtrak is also offering "Holiday Mondays" for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and Presidents' Day on Feb. 19.

Tickets are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app.