Wine for sale at grocery stores across Colorado after new law goes into effect

People shopping at grocery stores in Colorado now can pick up a bottle of wine with their groceries. The new law allowing wine sales in grocery stores went into effect Wednesday.

Voters approved the sale of wine in grocery stores last November. The ballot measure was narrowly approved with small business owners and their supporters arguing the change would shutter their operations.

CBS News Colorado spoke with researchers at Colorado State University, who are studying the potential impacts of the change. They estimate liquor stores across the state will see roughly a 5% loss in sales. The change comes nearly five years after Colorado approved the sale of full-strength beer in grocery stores.

More than 100 King Soopers stores in the state have wine for sale as of Wednesday. Dozens of Safeway stores also had wine for sale.