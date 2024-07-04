Windsor Lake closed by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment due to harmful algae blooms

The Town of Windsor has closed Windsor Lake until further notice after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed harmful algae blooms. Recreational activities on the lake like tubing and water skiing will be off limits starting on July 3.

According to the Town of Windsor, "Annual motorized permit holders are still allowed on the lake during the closure; non-motorized boaters can use their permits at their own risk, though staying out of the water is highly recommended. The Town of Windsor's Fourth of July festivities at Boardwalk Park will continue as planned, though the swim beach, dog park and watercraft rentals will be closed."

"We were hopeful based on last week's test results that the water quality would have improved in time for the Fourth of July holiday," says Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture Tara Fotsch in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to further testing, our team has made the difficult decision to close the lake per protocol."

In May, the town launched four new LG Sonic MPC-Buoys on Windsor Lake to help combat harmful algae blooms. The buoys use ultrasonic waves to disrupt the algae, depriving algae of the sunlight needed to grow.