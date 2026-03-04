Northern Colorado police officer fired after burglary, false imprisonment arrest

A police officer in Northern Colorado has been fired after being arrested on multiple charges, including burglary and false imprisonment.

Former Windsor Police Officer Timothy Seabra was fired as a result of the arrest in Johnstown and multiple violations of department policy, the department said on Wednesday.

"Domestic violence has no place in any community. If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available," Windsor Police Chief Stephen M. Garrison said in a statement. "Law enforcement is a profession that carries significant responsibility, and we hold every member of this department accountable to the highest standards on and off duty."

Seabra, 33, was arrested by the Johnstown Police Department on Jan. 25 for the following charges:

Second-degree burglary, a class 4 felony

False imprisonment, a class 2 misdemeanor

Harassment, a class 1 misdemeanor

Plus a domestic violence charge enhancer

After the department was notified of Seabra's arrest, he was placed on leave as the department conducted an internal investigation. On Wednesday, an agency spokesperson said he violated the following policies:

Conduct, Supervisory Reporting

Attendance, Communication Violations

Unauthorized Access, Disclosure, or Use/Authority Concerns

Criminal or Disgraceful Conduct

Activity Incompatible with Conditions of Employment

Conduct Unbecoming

Seabra has been with the Windsor Police Department since the fall of 2022 and was assigned to the patrol division throughout his time at the department.

He was released from the Larimer County Jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is due back in court on April 2.

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Seabra's attorney declined to comment, as the case was open and still in the early stages.