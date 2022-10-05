Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildlife officers call off search for bear that attacked man in New Castle

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents stop searching for bear in attack
Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents stop searching for bear in attack 00:22

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have called off the search for a bear that attacked a man in New Castle in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. 

bear-attack-new-castle-map.jpg
CBS

Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.

The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands.   

Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents searched for the bear for two days. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.