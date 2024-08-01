Watch CBS News
Wildfires causing smoky, unhealthy conditions in much of Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Conditions staying hot, dry and smoky
Denver weather: Conditions staying hot, dry and smoky 03:13

It's another hot, dry and smoky day for the Denver metro area. A First Alert Weather Day continues because of the unhealthy air quality due to both local and out-of-state wildfire smoke

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Action Day due to the combination of wildfire smoke and ozone. This alert is in place through Thursday afternoon for: Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties. The CDPHE warns people who suffer from any respiratory ailments, like asthma, to take it easy and limit vigorous outdoor activities. 

There are several wildfires burning across Colorado including the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County, the Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland and the Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons. 

Thursday the air is considered unhealthy for everyone so it's best to stay indoors when you can and if you must go outside in the smoky conditions make sure to keep it brief. 

The smoke is not going away completely, but models indicate gradual improvements for most by Friday afternoon as the atmosphere heats up. Unfortunately, areas near the wildfires, like Loveland and Longmont will continue to see heavier smoke. 

