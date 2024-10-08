Watch CBS News
After wildfire smoke blanketed Colorado's Front Range, another round is headed for Denver

By Joe Ruch

Thick wildfire smoke blanketed the Front Range across Denver Tuesday morning. Smoke will gradually clear Tuesday afternoon and evening, but another round is expected overnight.  

Air quality alerts will remain in effect until 4PM Tuesday from Fort Collins to Pueblo. The alert requests to limit driving as and diesel-powered vehicles until the smoke clears. It is important to remember none of this smoke originates in Colorado, but rather high pressure is pulling it in from Wyoming and Idaho. The three main fires producing Tuesday's smoke include the Elk Fire, Pack Trail Fire and the Red Rock Fire. 

Our next batch of smoke arrives Wednesday morning, with moderate smoke concentrations. The concentration of smoke will increase through the daypart, with isolated patches of thick smoke by Wednesday evening. Smoke will be noticeable to the naked eye. 

Otherwise, the forecast remains warm and dry through the remainder of the week.  

