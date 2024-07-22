Wildfire smoke moves into Denver area, will linger above Colorado skies for next several days

Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada is surging across Colorado, decreasing air quality and visibility in Denver.

In downtown Denver on Monday at 12:30 p.m. the hazy skies made it look like a dirty cloud had descended on the city.

The smoke affected the moonset early Monday morning in the Denver metro area as well. The waning moon appeared pinkish from CBS Colorado's news helicopter.

It also affected the morning sunrise on Colorado's Front Range. The sun appeared to be orangey-red.

Light smoke is expected for most of the day on Monday. By Tuesday and early Wednesday, more moderate smoke is expected. This will worsen both visibility and air quality.

We begin to see improvements on Thursday and Friday with a gradual return of blue skies.

Light smoke combined with unhealthy ozone concentrations is creating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups and poor visibility. It is recommended to drive less if possible.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Air Pollution Control Division posted a message on Monday saying higher elevations in Colorado are seeing larger concentrations of smoke. They advised residents to "get familiar with the best ways to prepare yourself and your loved ones for degraded air quality from wildfire smoke at our Wildfire smoke and health webpage. Additionally, you can monitor air quality in your area with the EPA's Fire and Smoke map."