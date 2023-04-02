Wildfire ignites northwest of Golden, residents evacuated

Authorities went door-to-door to ensure residents would leave the area around the lower portion of Golden Gate Canyon after a wildfire ignited Saturday evening.

First reports of the blaze were heard on Golden Fire Department radios at about 6:15 p.m.

Fire crews on Bear Road. CBS

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, reported the fire started in the 4200 block of Bear Road, spur off to the north of Golden Gate Canyon Road less than a mile from State Highway 93.

The Colorado State Patrol has closed Golden Gate Canyon Road to traffic at Highway 93. Gilpin County deputies have shut down access from the west.

CBS

There are no reports of injuries or damaged structures at this stage.

The fire on Bear Road as seen from central Denver at 6:15 p.m. CBS

The number of evacuated residents is not known right now, either. But an online map search shows just a handful of structures along Bear Road.

Radio traffic from the U.S. Forest Service at 7:22 p.m. estimated the fire to be 7.5 acres in size. That count is not official.