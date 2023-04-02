Evacuation order lifted after wildfire ignites northwest of Golden

Authorities went door-to-door to ensure residents would leave the area around the lower portion of Golden Gate Canyon after a wildfire ignited Saturday evening. By 9 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted and the fire was contained.

All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted for the #BearFire. Golden Gate Fire and multiple fire agencies did a great job creating a line around the fire. They continue to knock the fire down, do not expect it to grow, and will monitor overnight & into tomorrow. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023

First reports of the blaze were heard on Golden Fire Department radios at about 6:15 p.m.

Fire crews on Bear Road. CBS

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, reported the fire started in the 4200 block of Bear Road, spur off to the north of Golden Gate Canyon Road less than a mile from State Highway 93.

Golden Gate Canyon Road was closed to traffic at Highway 93 and Gilpin County shut down access from the west. By 9 p.m. the road was back open.

CBS

There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

The fire on Bear Road as seen from central Denver at 6:15 p.m. CBS

Radio traffic from the U.S. Forest Service at 7:22 p.m. estimated the fire to be 7.5 acres in size. That count was not official.