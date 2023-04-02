Evacuation order lifted after wildfire ignites northwest of Golden
Authorities went door-to-door to ensure residents would leave the area around the lower portion of Golden Gate Canyon after a wildfire ignited Saturday evening. By 9 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted and the fire was contained.
First reports of the blaze were heard on Golden Fire Department radios at about 6:15 p.m.
A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, reported the fire started in the 4200 block of Bear Road, spur off to the north of Golden Gate Canyon Road less than a mile from State Highway 93.
Golden Gate Canyon Road was closed to traffic at Highway 93 and Gilpin County shut down access from the west. By 9 p.m. the road was back open.
There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.
Radio traffic from the U.S. Forest Service at 7:22 p.m. estimated the fire to be 7.5 acres in size. That count was not official.
for more features.