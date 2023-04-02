Watch CBS News
Evacuation order lifted after wildfire ignites northwest of Golden

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities went door-to-door to ensure residents would leave the area around the lower portion of Golden Gate Canyon after a wildfire ignited Saturday evening. By 9 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted and the fire was contained.

First reports of the blaze were heard on Golden Fire Department radios at about 6:15 p.m.

fire-copter-sat-night-frame-46187.png
Fire crews on Bear Road.  CBS

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, reported the fire started in the 4200 block of Bear Road, spur off to the north of Golden Gate Canyon Road less than a mile from State Highway 93. 

Golden Gate Canyon Road was closed to traffic at Highway 93 and Gilpin County shut down access from the west. By 9 p.m. the road was back open.

fire-copter-sat-night-frame-63104.png
CBS

There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures. 

fire-library-cam-frame-54609.png
The fire on Bear Road as seen from central Denver at 6:15 p.m. CBS

Radio traffic from the U.S. Forest Service at 7:22 p.m. estimated the fire to be 7.5 acres in size. That count was not official. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

