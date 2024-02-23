Colorado wildfire burns dozens of acres near Perry Park in southern Douglas County

Wildfire burns dozens of acres in Douglas County

Wildfire burns dozens of acres in Douglas County

A wildfire is putting up smoke in Perry Park in southern Douglas County. The brush fire is burning on approximately 60 acres, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the scene and snowy stretches of ground could be seen next to the burn zone.

Emergency crews were heading towards 5500 South Perry Park Road, west of Larkspur, early Friday afternoon after the reports of the fire came in.

It didn't appear that any homes are threatened by the fire.

So far there's no word on what might have started it.