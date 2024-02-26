Watch CBS News
West Monument Creek Fire burns approximately 170 acres on Air Force Academy grounds in Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns approximately 170 acres on the Air Force Academy
Colorado wildfire burns approximately 170 acres on the Air Force Academy 00:18

A Colorado wildfire is burning on the grounds of the Air Force Academy and has put some housing units on the campus on pre-evacuation notice. It was given the name West Monument Creek Fire.

Air Force Academy

 
The fire started over the weekend at the academy, which is located in northern Colorado Springs in El Paso County. On Monday morning it was listed at 168 acres and was 20 percent contained.

High winds are raising the fire danger all across Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains on Monday.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 12:05 PM MST

