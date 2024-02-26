West Monument Creek Fire burns approximately 170 acres on Air Force Academy grounds in Colorado

A Colorado wildfire is burning on the grounds of the Air Force Academy and has put some housing units on the campus on pre-evacuation notice. It was given the name West Monument Creek Fire.

Air Force Academy



The fire started over the weekend at the academy, which is located in northern Colorado Springs in El Paso County. On Monday morning it was listed at 168 acres and was 20 percent contained.

High winds are raising the fire danger all across Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains on Monday.