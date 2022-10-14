Wild video captures two bull moose fighting in Steamboat Springs

Video out of Steamboat Springs captured a fight between two bull moose

And it all went down in someone's driveway off Anglers Drive.

The moose spar in the trees, rocking the hatchback behind a pickup truck.

They get back into the trees at the end of that driveway with one of them eventually making its way into the bed of the truck.

The video was taken by Charley Lodwick, a junior at Steamboat Mountain School.

For those living in moose country or visiting lands they inhabit, September and October are their mating season, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Both males and females can be incredibly aggressive during this time.

CPW warns that if a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, you should run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree.

Signs of moose aggression include laid-back ears, raised hairs on the neck and licking of the snout.

Keep in mind that moose will react to dogs as if they are wolves and have been known to kill or injure pets.

Female moose (cows) are very protective of their young (calves), so they can be dangerous if approached or caught off guard.