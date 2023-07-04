Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

Suspected cocaine found in White House Suspected cocaine found in West Wing of White House 00:23

Washington — Subsequent testing confirmed that a powdery substance discovered by the Secret Service at the White House on Sunday was cocaine, a law enforcement official said Wednesday, as questions linger about how the drug got into the building.

The discovery of the substance caused a brief shutdown of the White House after it was found by Secret Service officers on the ground floor of the West Wing, which houses the Oval Office and offices of some of the president's top aides and support staff. It was found near an entrance where visitors taking tours are directed to leave their phones, the official said.

White House staff frequently give guests tours of the West Wing, often at night or over the weekend. Guests must pass through security before entering the White House complex and then are asked to leave phones in small cubbies.

An initial test of the substance conducted by the District of Columbia Fire Department soon after it was found indicated it was cocaine, two law enforcement officials told CBS News, and the additional test took place Tuesday night.

In a recording of a radio message from D.C. Fire hazmat personnel who responded to the scene Sunday night, a first responder can be heard saying the substance tested positive for "cocaine hydrochloride." The message was posted by the website OpenMHz, which records and archives radio dispatches by police, fire and EMS agencies.

The Secret Service is leading a full review of how the substance got into the West Wing, law enforcement officials told CBS News, including examining cameras and entrance logs to determine who had access to the space. Authorities are still working to identify the person who left the cocaine at the White House.

The discovery of the "unknown item" prompted a "precautionary closure" of the White House, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged in a statement Tuesday.

Guglielmi said that the D.C. Fire Department was called to evaluate the substance and determined it was "non-hazardous."

President Biden was not at the White House over the weekend. He, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and members of their family departed for Camp David on Friday. They returned to the White House on Tuesday for an event with the National Education Association and Fourth of July festivities.