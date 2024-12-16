Are you dreaming of a white Colorado Christmas?

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas on Colorado's Front Range? Well, don't get your hopes up.

Christmas decorations on a light pole along Fillmore Street near Evans Avenue in Denver on Dec. 15, 2015. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For starters, the official definition of a White Christmas is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

The historical probabilities across the Front Range are already low enough, and they'll be even lower when you consider the temperature forecast this year.

Let's start with the historical average up and down Interstate 25. The odds range anywhere from 13% of the time in Pueblo to 43% of the time in Boulder. Denver may come as a surprise with just over 1 out of every 3 years averaging at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

CBS

It comes as no surprise that most of the high country has a white Christmas about 100% of the time -- look at Aspen for example (99%).

Some other cities not included on the map:

- Winter Park 100%

- Steamboat Springs 99%

- Fraser 98%

- Breckenridge 98%

- Yampa 95%

- Estes Park 75%

- Elizabeth 63%

- Evergreen 50%

- Loveland 44%

- Byers 44%

- Castle Rock 41%

- Buena Vista 38%

- Greeley 38%

- Fleming 38%

- Lakewood 33%

- Northglenn 25%

- Canon City 21%

- Kit Carson 13%

Christmas is still nine days away as I am writing this, but the forecast looks to feature above-average temperatures and likely dry conditions. However, there is a storm possible on Dec. 26 ... 10 days out. So, we need to watch the timing and impact closely. So, I'm telling you there's a chance, but it's very low!

CBS

The Christmas Eve to the end of December outlook is significantly favoring above average temperatures.

A few important things to remember: this is a general forecast for a large range of days and does not mean every single day in the forecast period will be above average. It is safe to assume most will, with the exceptions right around Christmas Day.