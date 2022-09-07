Updated COVID-19 boosters rolled out in Colorado, find out where to get one

As fall approaches and COVID-19 immunity wanes, updated boosters that target Omicron subvariants are arriving in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis was set to get his on Wednesday afternoon at Ball Arena in Denver.

The FDA authorized and the CDC approved updated versions of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines last week.

They arrive as Colorado's positivity rate is increasing again. The one-day rate is now almost 13.5% but the number of people hospitalized for confirmed COVID is now at 195.

Those 18 or older are eligible for Moderna's single booster dose. Anyone ages 12 and up is eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. Both will be available at community health centers, health departments and pharmacies.

COVID19.COLORADO.GOV LINK: Find out where you can get vaccinated