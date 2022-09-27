Wheat Ridge police thank Jeffco Sheriff's Office for K9 help

Jeffco K-9 unit sniffs out guns at Wheat Ridge home after shots fired call

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is thanking the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for their K9 unit assistance on Monday afternoon. The K9 officer found two guns connected to a "shots fired" call at a condominium near North Robb Street and West 38th Avenue.

Thanks to @jeffcosheriffco for the awesome K9 assist! Your good dog located 2 guns connected to a shots fired call (11400 block W 38th Ave) in which a bullet went thru a bedroom ceiling. Fortunately, no injuries to the person in the condo— but terrifying. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/L8VmknkEkJ — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) September 26, 2022

A bullet went through the bedroom ceiling of a nearby home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The investigation into the shooting continues.