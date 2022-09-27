Watch CBS News
Wheat Ridge police thank Jeffco Sheriff's Office for K9 help

Jeffco K-9 unit sniffs out guns at Wheat Ridge home after shots fired call
Jeffco K-9 unit sniffs out guns at Wheat Ridge home after shots fired call 00:21

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is thanking the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for their K9 unit assistance on Monday afternoon. The K9 officer found two guns connected to a "shots fired" call at a condominium near North Robb Street and West 38th Avenue.

A bullet went through the bedroom ceiling of a nearby home. Fortunately, no one was hurt. 

The investigation into the shooting continues. 

