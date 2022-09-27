Wheat Ridge police thank Jeffco Sheriff's Office for K9 help
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is thanking the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for their K9 unit assistance on Monday afternoon. The K9 officer found two guns connected to a "shots fired" call at a condominium near North Robb Street and West 38th Avenue.
A bullet went through the bedroom ceiling of a nearby home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The investigation into the shooting continues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.