Wheat Ridge police search for smash-and-grab burglars who targeted Colorado vape shop

Wheat Ridge police are searching for a trio of smash-and-grab burglars who were caught on camera at a vape shop. The suspects targeted Cloudz Smokes and Vapes in the Wheat Ridge Market Place near 38th and Wadsworth on Feb. 7.

Police say it took less than five minutes for the trio to grab a bunch of products, put them in the trunk and take off.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Early Wednesday morning, February 7, three suspects took a dark blue Hyundai sedan and smashed it into a vape shop on the 3900 block of Wadsworth Blvd. pic.twitter.com/EXOAN178Fi — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 13, 2024

Investigators released surveillance video from inside the store which shows the suspects breaking through the glass door, making their way inside, and stealing dozens of items from the store.

Cell phone video from outside the store shows the dark blue Hyundai sedan parked outside while the suspects packed the trunk with those stolen items.

The suspects were wearing black jackets and hoodies.

Anyone with any information that could help in this case is asked to reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling (720) 913-7867.