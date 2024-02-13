Watch CBS News
Local News

Wheat Ridge police search for smash-and-grab burglars who targeted Colorado vape shop

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Wheat Ridge police search for smash-and-grab burglars who targeted Colorado vape shop
Wheat Ridge police search for smash-and-grab burglars who targeted Colorado vape shop 00:22

Wheat Ridge police are searching for a trio of smash-and-grab burglars who were caught on camera at a vape shop. The suspects targeted Cloudz Smokes and Vapes in the Wheat Ridge Market Place near 38th and Wadsworth on Feb. 7. 

wheat-ridge-vape-shop-break-in.png
The suspects targeted Cloudz Smokes and Vapes in the Wheat Ridge Market Place near 38th and Wadsworth on Feb. 7.  Wheat Ridge Police

Police say it took less than five minutes for the trio to grab a bunch of products, put them in the trunk and take off. 

Investigators released surveillance video from inside the store which shows the suspects breaking through the glass door, making their way inside, and stealing dozens of items from the store. 

Cell phone video from outside the store shows the dark blue Hyundai sedan parked outside while the suspects packed the trunk with those stolen items. 

wheat-ridge-vape-shop-vehicle.png
Investigators released cell phone video from outside the store which shows the suspects breaking through the glass door, making their way inside, and stealing dozens of items from the store.  Wheat Ridge Police

The suspects were wearing black jackets and hoodies. 

Anyone with any information that could help in this case is asked to reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling (720) 913-7867.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 3:13 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.