Wheat Ridge embarks on plan to reduce crime, homelessness

New licensing requirements for motels and hotels in Wheat Ridge mean some owners have to make significant security upgrades, but the city says the new requirements are already helping to reduce crime along I-70 and Kipling. That's the primary goal.

"The city recently adopted a hotel licensing program to ensure that our hotels are living up to the values that I believe the city of Wheat Ridge reflects, and we've been working very closely with the specific hotels in the area," said Amanda Harrison, Communications and Engagement Manager for the City of Wheat Ridge.

The area along I-70 and Kipling is the target of the licensing program. It's seen an increase in homelessness and crime and the city's mayor said in an open letter that it needed to take bold steps to protect the health and safety of guests, area residents and other businesses.

"Ten percent of all of our police calls for service are attached to these addresses for 8 hotels," said Chris Mertha, Chief of Police for the City of Wheat Ridge, "that's a very small number of businesses and a very small number of people, yet a lot of disorder."

Last year, the city council approved the crime-free hotel program along with changes to hotels' extended stay policies. Those changes took effect on Oct. 1 of this year.

According to the city, the changes to the extended stay ordinance cap a guest's stay at 30 days. Anything beyond that will require an additional extended-stay license. This means hotels must offer a mix of sufficient amenities, such as cooking facilities, separate living and sleeping quarters, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities or other options so guests can live safely and comfortably long-term in such an environment.

The second major licensing change requires hotel and motel owners to participate in the city's crime-free hotel program. This will require owners to come up with a security plan and make upgrades.

May Bud Starker laid it out in his August letter: To maintain their license, hotels must participate in the city's crime-free hotel program, have corrected items noted in their annual hotel inspection, comply with building and fire codes, and maintain an approved security plan, all in an effort to provide safe lodging and decrease calls for police services to a reasonable level over a period of time.

Since October, Mertha says calls for service to the I-70 and Kipling area have already decreased but making the necessary changes hasn't been easy for everyone.

"We've heard certain businesses are struggling to meet expectations and I think when we come to Apple Inn we say, 'well here's a business that demonstrates that it can be done,'" he said.

Nicholas Chin and his business partner bought what's now known as the Apple Inn, in May of this year. He has already invested nearly $250,000 in new cameras, fencing and extended-stay suites. An investment he thought was necessary, even without the city forcing his hand.

"When I bought this place the first time I was quite stunned actually," Chin continued, "there were a lot of things going on. Like I saw some drug deals…"

Chin was wide-eyed talking about the crime he initially encountered, and said he has evicted many problematic long-term guests.

The difference is noticeable not only to law enforcement but to Chin.

"It's changed a lot and a lot of guests are coming to the front desk and they're telling me, they're just surprised with the changes."

Chin said it makes him happy, for him and his partner, it's motivation to keep up with the improvements.

At least one other hotel owner in the area said he had to evict many good long-term tenants. Many who have stayed for years in the same space.

Prior to the ordinance taking effect, the city entered into a $500,000 partnership with a local non-profit called Family Tree. The sole goal of the partnership is to help those displaced by the new ordinance find more stable housing.

If you know of a household living in a Wheat Ridge hotel in need of help, please call Family Tree at 303-467-2604.

For the specific language on the city's new licensing requirement, click here: https://www.ci.wheatridge.co.us/1816/HotelMotel-Licensing.