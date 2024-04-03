What it takes to be part of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad

Watch what it takes to become a member of the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad

Its mission is to respond to calls involving explosive devices, pipe bombs, and even suspicious packages. The training that goes into eliminating a bomb threat is extensive.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, like all bomb squads in the country, is trained by the FBI.

Officers go to FBI Hazardous Devices School, a six-week program in Huntsville, Alabama where they learn how to become a bomb tech.

Part of the education and job is learning about electronics, how explosives work, how to handle explosive devices, and doing the math to calculate safe standoff distances.

"Our main goal is to preserve life and to a lesser extent property. So, anytime we can do that safely, that's a good thing for us. And that's why I think everyone on the bomb squad joined the bomb squad," said Sgt. Bradford Zborowski, commander of the unit.

A $350,000 robot equipped with cameras that can be operated from a distance and X-ray technology systems are both tools the Arapahoe County bomb squad uses and needs to be familiar with.

"If we don't practice with them regularly, we won't be competent with that," said Zborowski.

Zborowski said the unit trains twice a month in different locations to prepare for real-life bomb threats.

"It's very different when you're wearing a big bomb suit, to maneuver around the school bus or train or an airplane," said Zborowski.

Earlier in the year, the squad also trained at Arapahoe High School. Explosive devices are sometimes used in school shootings, so every bookbag had to be X-rayed.

When the squad is called to a scene, one bomb tech wears a protective suit to handle unsafe and potentially dangerous devices.

The suit itself weighs approximately 86 pounds and cost nearly $35,000.

There are eight bomb techs on the squad at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, and only about 60 bomb techs in the state.

This team in particular, while small, covers a lot of ground, and responded to about 20 calls last year.

"So, Littleton, Columbine Valley, Sheridan, Omar, Aurora, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Cherry Hills, and all the towns out east," said Zborowski, who added the unit also works with the military as needed.

Zborowski recalls why he got into the field. He's from New York City and used to enjoy a restaurant at the top of the World Trade Center.

"That affected me and just made me realize that this sort of work was here to stay in our country," said Zborowski.