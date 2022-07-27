What Coloradans Need to Know About Monkeypox

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Cases are rising in Colorado and across the country. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says while the declaration sounds scary, it's not a reason to panic.

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file) / AP

"Monkeypox is not a pandemic, it is not spreading like wildfire. What this is from the World Health Organization is more of a heads up than an alert," says Dr. Dave.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but right now cases are primarily in gay and bisexual men. Another group at high risk are people who live with anyone who has monkeypox.

"The risk to most Coloradans is low. However, if you are in a high-risk group and develop a rash, go to the doctor."