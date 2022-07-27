Watch CBS News
Health

What Coloradans need to know about monkeypox

By Robin Clutters

/ CBS Colorado

What Coloradans Need to Know About Monkeypox
What Coloradans Need to Know About Monkeypox 06:24

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Cases are rising in Colorado and across the country. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says while the declaration sounds scary, it's not a reason to panic.

Monkeypox Testing
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file) / AP

"Monkeypox is not a pandemic, it is not spreading like wildfire. What this is from the World Health Organization is more of a heads up than an alert," says Dr. Dave.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but right now cases are primarily in gay and bisexual men. Another group at high risk are people who live with anyone who has monkeypox.

"The risk to most Coloradans is low. However, if you are in a high-risk group and develop a rash, go to the doctor."

First published on July 27, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.