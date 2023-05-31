Vital Westwood arts organization at risk of being closed, hopes for community help

It's a one-of-a-kind space in the 80219. D3 Arts is a non-profit in Denver's Westwood neighborhood offering art, music shows and even sobriety meetings.

"To me it's like a home, and that's how I feel about like a lot of DIY spaces," said Julian Garcia, who works at the organization. "When kids don't have spaces like this, they have to find a way to siphon into bigger corporate ran spaces."

It's a building that brings community to the neighborhood.

D3 Arts / Courtesy

"I love when you see someone who has never been to something like this before, you can tell, like their big eyes and they're like really excited about it" said Benito Flores, a community member and dancer at the organization.

But the building is in limbo right now, because it's not up to city code. On May 19, the organizers were served a cease and desist notice from the Denver Fire Department for improper zoning for special events.

D3 Arts / Courtesy

"So we got to get it changed, from a garage to a place of assembly," said Santiago Jaramillo, the D3 Arts executive director. "We need a fire alarm system. We're going to need a new bathroom."

While the non-profit was able to get temporary permits in the short term, it's trying to find funds to get the building up to par. So far a GoFundMe page for the organization has raised $7,400.

"We know the fire alarm system is going to be expensive. I got a quote for one and it was about $15,000," Jaramillo said. "We don't have that money right now and, you know, grants don't come like next week."

D3 Arts / Courtesy

Denver's southwest neighborhood already lacks critical resources.

"It's not just about being up to code. If someone wants this space, they can come in with a lot of money and a lot of time, they can push people out," Flores said.

D3 Arts is hoping the community will come through to help them stay open in the long term for the Westwood community.

"I hope that this place can stay open, so that the kids can fulfill all the dreams that they are trying to pursue," said Flores.