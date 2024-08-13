Westminster Public Schools reimagines learning with new campus

It is inside the walls of a former high school and recently former middle school where leaders with Westminster Public Schools sparked a new idea: to create a campus where high school students can learn the skills needed to be ready for the workforce.

"There is nothing worse than somebody who graduates and just feels lost," said Lottie Wilson.

Wilson is the Career Tech Education Administrator for Westminster Public Schools and one of the leaders behind the Ranum Reimagined Campus.

"I've seen a lot of our graduates that are turning 30 years old, 32 years old and they're still just trying to find their place in the professional world," she said.

The Ranum Reimagined Campus opens to students this fall. High school students who want to expand their skills in a specific profession will attend classes at their respective schools for part of the day, then come to Ranum to work in one of three pathways being offered in the first phase of this campus.

"So that's starting with aviation engineering, which is the room we're in right now. We also have biotechnology over in the other wing, and then cyber technology," said Jeni Gotto, Superintendent for Westminster Public Schools.

This first phase of the school costs $20 million in district funding. CBS Colorado got a sneak peek inside the campus before the start of the year.

"Every pathway we have has concurrent enrollment with credit and ends with an industry certificate. So, some of those industry certificates are the same thing that the adults in those fields have to work," said Gotto. "It will ready them for a position the day after graduation and other industry credentials students will earn will be the first step into a community college or university."

An aviation flight simulator, 3D printers and an electrical system are just some of the hands-on features students will get to use when earning those industry credits.

However, it's the freedom of choice and opportunity educators hope students ultimately take away from this experience.

"To make sure our students do have hope for their future and know that they can live in this community and not be priced out because they're not able to obtain that dream job of theirs," said Wilson.

The district plans to expand programs and professional opportunities at Ranum as they find ways to continue funding new phases of the project.

"In the future, we're looking for both industry partners and we will probably look to our community to move to that next phase," said Gotto.

Programs at Ranum Reimagined will also be offered to adults in the community.

"At night and on weekends we're looking to partner with people like Manufacturers Edge and Front Range Community College and MSU, that we would allow the campus to be used for those individuals to offer opportunities for the adults in the community to level up their skills to bolster their families and their personal lives," said Gotto.

The district is considering putting a bond up for a vote in a future election to help continue funding the campuses' construction.