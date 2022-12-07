Westminster police, FBI search for US Bank robbery suspect

Police in Westminster, along with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI are searching for a bank robbery suspect. The suspect walked into the US Bank at 5211 West 72nd Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

If you have information about the suspect in this Dec. 5 bank robbery, please contact @WestminsterPD or @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/p0nzpERsQI — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 7, 2022

The unidentified white male robber passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away to the west.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-2, "skinny" and possibly bald. He was wearing a white hoodie, patterned shirt, white hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

