Westminster police, FBI search for US Bank robbery suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Westminster, along with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI are searching for a bank robbery suspect. The suspect walked into the US Bank at 5211 West 72nd Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The unidentified white male robber passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away to the west. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-2, "skinny" and possibly bald. He was wearing a white hoodie, patterned shirt, white hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

December 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

